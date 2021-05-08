Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

REZI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 904,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

