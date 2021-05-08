Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $3.04 million and $8,729.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.