Ether Kingdoms Token Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $86,353.88 and $91,652.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

