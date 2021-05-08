Syscoin Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $321.99 million and $25.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00588499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,658,971 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

