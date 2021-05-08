Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0233

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00082447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00062697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00793392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.81 or 0.09617496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.