Compound (COMP) Trading Down 5% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Compound has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $322.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $772.65 or 0.01322043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

