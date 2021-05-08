Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Cap of $27.49 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00004813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $27.49 million and $89,904.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00254673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 363.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.53 or 0.01143893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.00751496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,526.27 or 1.00141546 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,774,302 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.