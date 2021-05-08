Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.80 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

