Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NGVC stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 329,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.