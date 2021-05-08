James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.
James River Group stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 3,637,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
