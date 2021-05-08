James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

James River Group stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 3,637,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

