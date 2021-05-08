Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. 474,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $790.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

