Shadows (DOWS) Market Cap Tops $11.64 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $796,179.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.86 or 0.00789086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.30 or 0.09450141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00044096 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.