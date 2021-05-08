Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

