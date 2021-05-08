Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 202,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,882. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

