Landbox (LAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $404,916.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $10.74 million and $404,916.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00254113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 358.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.68 or 0.01141669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.00750131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,732.15 or 1.00125790 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.