Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,002.89.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $20.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.