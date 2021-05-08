Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Falcon Minerals stock remained flat at $$4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

