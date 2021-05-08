Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $62.16 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00253246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00203151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,804,044 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

