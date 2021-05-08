Rio DeFi Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00791370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00103493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,559.02 or 0.09450170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

