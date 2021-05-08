Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Get Euronav alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.