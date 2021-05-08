Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GEL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.38. 485,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

