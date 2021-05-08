Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

