Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $152.19 million and $78.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.31 or 0.06586775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00213533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

