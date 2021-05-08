Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-4.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.12-4.57 EPS.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.