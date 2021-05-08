nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $62 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.51 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 360,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

