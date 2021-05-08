Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $11.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

