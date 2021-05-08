Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%.
NYSE:SAR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
