Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.580- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.58 or more EPS.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,741. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

