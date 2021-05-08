QUINADS (QUIN) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 295.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $238.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00067714 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.53 or 0.00641316 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUIN is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

