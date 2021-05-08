Monkey Project (MONK) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 43.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $9,507.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,467,695 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

