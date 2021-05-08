BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. BioDelivery Sciences International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.