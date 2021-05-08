DeHive Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. DeHive has a market cap of $2.10 million and $1.61 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00011679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 70% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00251519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 435.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $671.56 or 0.01141721 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00736415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.08 or 0.99696552 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

