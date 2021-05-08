Biotron (BTRN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Biotron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $38,840.50 and approximately $76.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.00790775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,645.55 or 0.09598091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron (BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

