SmartCash (SMART) Price Up 13.3% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $29.12 million and $2.39 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

