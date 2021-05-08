Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

