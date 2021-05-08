Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FND stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $113.48. 1,205,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,151. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

