BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $867.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00041625 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

