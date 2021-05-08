Guider (GDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $141.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $47,892.14 and $141.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00082378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.00792827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.16 or 0.09502243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044209 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.