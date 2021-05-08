ELYSIA Hits Market Cap of $44.96 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $44.96 million and $4.54 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

