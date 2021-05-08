Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.45 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $273.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.48 million to $289.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $128.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 406,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

