$5.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce $5.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.00 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.66. 746,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.