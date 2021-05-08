Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $27.45. 328,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,096. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.