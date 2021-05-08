Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. 1,454,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $686.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders have sold 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.84.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

