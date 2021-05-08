Bird.Money Price Tops $195.87 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Bird.Money has a market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $195.87 or 0.00334132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00082028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00791620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.58 or 0.09514920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00044367 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.