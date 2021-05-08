$19.71 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post sales of $19.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.51 million and the highest is $19.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $89.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

EAR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 428,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,984,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.