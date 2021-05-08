Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

NYSE:SC traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 539,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,930. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

