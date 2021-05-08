DAD (DAD) Price Down 15.1% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $79.93 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00082028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00791620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.58 or 0.09514920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00044367 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

