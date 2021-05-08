Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $21.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.76 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $125.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $128.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,525,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,529,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

