Donut Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $178,218.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00252936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 458.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.76 or 0.01144262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00735905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,542.21 or 0.99868019 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

