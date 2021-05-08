Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 1,265,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,167. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.